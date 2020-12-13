Charles Oliveira issues statement following lopsided win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira issued a statement following his lopsided unanimous decision win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256.

Oliveira picked up the best win of his UFC career to date when he defeated one of the best lightweights of all time in Ferguson in a blowout. Oliveira was able to land big strikes early in the fight before reverting to his grappling, which allowed him to absolutely dominate the fight. At the end of three rounds, all three judges scored the bout in favor of the Brazilian, who now has an amazing eight-fight win streak going.

Taking to his social media following UFC 256, Oliveira released a statement on his victory over Ferguson. Check out what “Do Bronx” wrote on his Twitter below.

Obrigado! Precisamos da sua torcida. Existem muitos brasileiros bons no #UFC! É nós… 🇧🇷 Agora deixa eu ir ali, estão chamando. Thanks fans! https://t.co/5Fu0R1maAG — Charles Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 13, 2020

Thanks! We need your fans. There are many good Brazilians in the UFC ! It is us… Now let me go over there, they’re calling. Thanks fans!

Following the event at the post-fight press conference, Oliveira was asked by reporters what is next for him following the win over Ferguson. The Brazilian said that with UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov now in limbo as far as if he will return to the sport or not, Oliveira is now targeting a matchup against the winner of the UFC 257 main event in January between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira doesn't expect Khabib Nurmagomedov to come back. He wants the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier. "I'm in the position to be fighting for the belt."#UFC256 https://t.co/SzfAFfphp7 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 13, 2020

With eight wins in a row and after beating Ferguson, Oliveira is surely going to be ranked in the top-five of the lightweight division when the new rankings come out this week. At this point, he should be fighting for the title after having the longest win streak in the division outside of Nurmagomedov, who may never fight again.

What do you think is next for Charles Oliveira after beating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256?