Dana White: Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal BMF title fight “a possibility” for Fight Island

UFC President Dana White recently divulged that a blockbuster showdown between BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and former two-division champ Conor McGregor is “a possibility” for his widely discussed Fight Island.

White dropped this McGregor vs. Masvidal bombshell during an appearance on the Menace and The Man podcast with former UFC featherweight contender Dennis Bermudez.

White began by confirming that a welterweight title fight between divisional kingpin Kamaru Usman and Masvidal is still possible for Fight Island, but added that there’s another interesting option in play for Masvidal.

“The Usman fight is the fight that makes sense,” White said (via Express). “It’s the fight that needs to happen if Masvidal wants a title shot.

“But, yeah, there’s another interesting fight out there for him right now.”

When White was asked about the possibility of Masvidal defending his BMF title against McGregor, he called it “a possibility.”

“Very good point,” White said. “That’s a possibility too.”

This is not the first time that White has mentioned a mysterious, second option for Masvidal, and it’s all bound to thrust speculation about a potential Masvidal vs. McGregor fight into overdrive.

“We’re talking about a few different things [for Masvidal],” White told ESPN recently. “We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see.

“We’ll see how this whole thing plays out,” White added. “To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

Conor McGregor last fought in January, when he returned from a lengthy hiatus with a 40-second TKO win over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Jorge Masvidal, on the other hand, last fought in November of 2019, when he defeated Nate Diaz by doctor stoppage to claim the UFC’s first and only BMF title. While Dana White initially denied the possibility of Masvidal defending that title, it seems he’s changed his tune.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.