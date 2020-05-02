Dana White says there’s an “interesting” option other than Kamaru Usman for Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal may not be fighting Kamaru Usman next time out.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world, Masvidal was expected to battle Usman for the welterweight title at International Fight Week in July. Yet, nothing was ever made official and now, that may no longer be the fight.

Although both Masvidal and Usman have talked about wanting the fight, Dana White said they are working on something else.

“We’re talking about a few different things. We have something else interesting for Masvidal that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see,” White said to ESPN. “We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. To start speculating down the road now is too soon. Let’s get by these three fights in Florida and then we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

What that interesting option could be is unknown. Immediately fans pointed to a Conor McGregor vs. Jorge Masvidal fight. It is something many fans wanted after “Gamebred” beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244. And, with Tony Ferguson fighting Justin Gaethje, there is no clear opponent for the Irishman so this fight certainly makes sense.

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a phenomenal 2019 where he had stoppage wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren, and Nate Diaz. The Askren KO was White’s top knockout ever and one of the best of all-time.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, defended his welterweight title for the first time back at UFC 245 when he beat Colby Covington by TKO. Before that, he beat Tyron Woodley by decision to win the title.

It should be interesting to see what comes out of this and who Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman end up fighting.

Who do you think is the “interesting” option for Jorge Masvidal instead of Kamaru Usman? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/1/2020.