Henry Cejudo willing to “marry” Jose Aldo to get him into the US for title fight

UFC bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo really wants to fight Jose Aldo. So much so that he recently joked he’s willing to “marry” the Brazilian to get him into the US for a fight.

Cejudo was originally expected to battle Jose Aldo at UFC 250 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 9. Regrettably, this event fell apart amid the coronavirus crisis.

Cejudo was then booked for a fight with Dominick Cruz on the same date in the United States, as Aldo was unable to leave Brazil due to the travel restrictions associated with the virus.

While Cejudo is now focused on his imminent title fight with Cruz, he’s been vocal about his desire to fight Aldo thereafter.

Speaking to TMZ Sports this week, Cejudo once again called for a fight with Aldo in the near future, joking that he’s willing to marry the Brazilian legend if it will make it easier for him to make it to the United States for a fight.

“I told Dana White, I’ll take this fight with Dominick Cruz but I don’t want to leave Jose ‘Baldo’ off the hook,” Cejudo told TMZ Sports (transcript via MMA Mania). “If I have to marry him to fight him, then I will do that. I will literally marry the dude to take the dude out. He’s having visa issues … I will get on one knee to beat his ass.”

Henry Cejudo has not fought since June of 2019, when he defeated Marlon Moraes to win the bantamweight title, which became vacant after the former champion TJ Dillashaw was suspended for EPO use. Because he still held the flyweight title at the time, this made Cejudo one of just a few fighters in UFC history to hold titles in two weight classes concurrently.

What do you think of this remark from Cejudo?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.