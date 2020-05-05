UFC 249 | Pro fighters make their picks for Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje title fight

In the main event of UFC 249, Tony Ferguson is taking on Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. Heading into the fight, “El Cucuy” is a -190 favorite while Gaethje is a +155 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe it is a pick’em fight but the majority believe we will see Gaethje pull off the upset.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje:

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: That is a great fight. Gaethje is a tough guy, a lot of power. Ferguson is a tough guy, too. He’s so crazy, he has good cardio. It will be a very good and exciting fight. To me, it’s a 50-50 fight. It’s hard to pick a winner because both guys have a path to win.

Dan Ige, UFC featherweight: Gaethje by vicious first-round KO.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Tony Ferguson by submission. This is such a wild fight it could go either way though.

Mirsad Bektic, UFC featherweight: This is such a great fight but I see Ferguson winning by TKO to win another interim belt.

Michelle Waterson, UFC strawweight: It’s so hard. I’ve been on cards with both of them and they are so sweet to me. I do think it’s going to be a barn burner. Gaethje comes to throw and that’s his style. He’s also being more technical, so he’ll be more strategic. Ferguson is unpredictable and it’s hard to train for him. It’s up in the air. I have no idea who will win.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: I think Justin Gaethje wins and wins early. I see him knocking out Tony Ferguson in the first round.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Ferguson vs. Gaethje is a toss-up to me. Both like to bang and put on a show. Ferguson has the reach and better jiu-jitsu. Gaethje has the power, killer leg kicks, and a hell of a chin. Originally, with this matchup I picked Ferguson. But with this delay and plenty of time for Gaethje to prepare I think Justin shocks the world by knocking out Tony Ferguson in the third round.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I think Tony gets it done. Not sure how not sure when. Tony has been in camp for a while preparing for a five-rounder with Khabib so there will be no question on if he’s ready to push the pace. If Justin had a full camp I think he would’ve won. I’m not sure how long he can go but I’m rooting for him to win.

Yorgan de Castro, UFC heavyweight: That is a crazy fight but I think Gaethje wins. I don’t think we will ever see Khabib-Tony because Gaethje wins here. He’ll come forward and I think Gaethje has more power and will land something.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: I think Gaethje will take it by first-round TKO. To be honest, I’d rather see Gaethje-Khabib anyways as I think that is a better fight. But this fight is amazing.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: I’m gonna have to take my boy Tony Ferguson. Although Justin Gaethje is one of my favorite fighters, I think Tony will win by TKO or submission. He will outpace Gaethje and his pressure will be too much and he’ll win it in the third or fourth round.

***

Fighters picking Tony Ferguson: Renato Moicano, Mirsad Bektic, Randy Costa, Benito Lopez

Fighters picking Justin Gaethje: Dan Ige, Beneil Dariush, Steven Peterson, Yorgan de Castro, Sam Alvey

Undecided: Edson Barboza, Michelle Waterson

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/5/2020.