Dana White confirms winner of Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards gets title shot after Colby Covington

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards at UFC 263 gets the next title shot after Colby Covington.

Diaz and Edwards go at it for five rounds or less this Saturday at UFC 263 in what is a huge fight in the UFC welterweight division. Coming off of a massive KO win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261, champion Kamaru Usman is currently awaiting his next challenger. We have heard several names mentioned, including Covington and Michael Chiesa, but the winner of the Diaz vs. Edwards fight would also be right up there when it comes to getting a title shot. In fact, according to White himself, the winner will be next up after Covington.

Speaking to Submission Radio, White confirmed that the winner of Diaz vs. Edwards this weekend will be next up for the UFC welterweight title shot after Covington gets his.

“Colby is the number one contender. We did the (Jorge) Masvidal fight, (Kamaru) Usman wanted that fight back. Colby Covington, the fight with Colby and Usman is one of the best fights I’ve ever seen in my life. He’s the No.1 contender. It’s the fight to make. Whoever wins is next after Colby,” White said (h/t MMAMania).

Covington seems like the logical choice for the next title shot given he gave Usman one of his toughest tests to date when they fought at UFC 245, plus he is coming off of a big win over Tyron Woodley in his last fight. At the same time, the winner of Diaz vs. Edwards would certainly have the argument to make should they have an impressive win at UFC 263. We will see what White chooses to do, but it seems like Covington is next up.

Do you think the winner of Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards should get the next title shot over Colby Covington, or do you agree with the plan from Dana White?