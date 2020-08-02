Dana White confirms fighters involved in cancelations at UFC Vegas 5 will not receive show money

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the six fighters who were involved in last-minute cancellations at UFC Vegas 5 will not be paid their show money.

A planned light heavyweight bout between Ed Herman and Gerald Meerschaert was canceled earlier in the day on Saturday after Meerschaert tested positive for COVID-19. Later on in the night, a middleweight bout between Kevin Holland and Trevin Giles was scrapped after Giles fainted backstage while walking to the Octagon.

Additionally, a catchweight (195lbs) bout between Markus Perez and Charles Ontiveros was scrapped at the weigh-ins on Friday after the commission nixed the bout. Ontiveros never made it to the scale, but Perez weighed in.

Typically, when a fighter steps onto the scale and makes weight, the UFC will pay them at least their show money. For example, Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza made weight for his middleweight bout against Uriah Hall at UFC 249. He tested positive for COVID-19 and his fight was scrapped, but White paid him his show money since he weighed in.

However, it appears as though White is singing a different tune for this event. Speaking to the media following UFC Vegas 5, White confirmed that while the fighters who lost their bouts due to last-minute cancelations will get “some” money, they will not get their full show money despite all the fighters (aside from Ontiveros) making weight.

Dana White: Fighters that didn’t fight tonight due to cancelations got paid ‘some money,’ but not show money. — Steven Marrocco (@MMAFightingSM) August 2, 2020

It’s a move that is already being panned by fans and reporters over social media, and it’s a move that is sure to draw the ire of the fighters who were set to fight. For someone like Herman, a 14-year veteran of the UFC, it’s not his fault that Meerschaert tested positive for COVID-19. For him to train for this fight, fly to Las Vegas, and then have his fight wiped out at the last second only to not get show money, it’s a terrible look.

White has bragged that 2020 has been one of the best years the UFC as a company has had, so for him to not pay his fighters at least their show money after they showed and made weight is a move that is bound to draw plenty of criticism, and for good reason.

