Dana White confirms $250,000 donation by UFC to Australian Red Cross

UFC president Dana White confirmed that the UFC, in conjunction with Endeavor and its partner companies, has donated $250,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Wildfires have ravaged Australia, killing people and wildlife, destroying homes, and laying waste to the environment. The MMA community has taken notice of the wildfires, with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal heading to Australia in February and donating proceeds from his visit to controlling the fires. Now White says the UFC is also helping out.

In a new video posted on his Instagram, White confirmed the UFC’s generous donation to help Australia during this time of need. Here’s what the UFC president said.

“Hey everyone. Australia is currently experiencing an unprecedented catastrophe as the bushfire crisis has claimed lives, destroyed homes, and devastated wildlife. To support recovery efforts, UFC is joining Endeavor and its partner companies in making a $250,000 donation to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. The people of Australia are facing a long battle to overcome these fires and to rebuild their lives and they need our help. Please join us in supporting the relief efforts by making a donation to https://www.redcross.org.au/ufc. Thank you very much for your support,” Dana White said.

On the website for donations, the following message was posted.

“The UFC family sends its love and support to all those affected by the devastating bushfire crisis in Australia.

To assist the Australian community in this time of need, UFC is joining Endeavor and its partner companies in making a collective donation of US$250,000 to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Please join us in supporting relief efforts by making your own donation and sharing this message with your friends and family. Thank you for your support.”

BJPenn.com’s Chris Taylor is also pledging to donate to those in need.