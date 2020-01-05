BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is headed to Australia to help battle the wildfires

UFC welterweight standout and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal is headed to Australia next month and is willing to physically help put out the devastating wildfires in the country.

‘Gamebred’ recently took to Twitter where he shared the following message to his fans voicing his desire to help the people and animals of Australia.

I’ll be in #Australia in February and would like to help. Proceeds from my visit will go to help but I also want to physically help put out the fires #theresurrection https://t.co/OMuOkfxMcY — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 4, 2020

Tragically almost a third of the Koalas population in the New South Wales region have been killed due to the deadly bushfires which have been burning out of control for weeks.

At least 23 people have been reported dead and over 1,300 homes have been destroyed.

While the news shared by Masvidal out of Australia is nothing short of heart breaking, there are stories of love and courage bringing hope to those around the world.

The Irwin Family, made famous by the late great Steve Irwin, have rescued and treated over 90,000 animals, many of which were injured in the deadly fires.

Irwin’s daughter took to Instagram with the following inspirational message.

”With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE. There are no fire near as @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties. Our Wildlife Hospital is busier than ever though, having officially treated over 90,000 patients. My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother. We will continue to honor her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can.”

As for Jorge Masvidal, the UFC’s “Baddest Mother F*cker” is out to do some good next month Down Under.

‘Gamebred’ is currently awaiting his next assignment from UFC officials, this after he defeated Nate Diaz to capture the promotions inaugural BMF title at UFC 244 in November.

Masvidal has numerous options for his next fight including a potential money fight with Conor McGregor, a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman or potentially a Zuffa boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.

What do you think of Jorge Masvidal’s generous offer to help physically put out the wildfires currently devastating Australia? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 4, 2020