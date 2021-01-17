Dana White claims Khabib Nurmagomedov “isn’t interested” in a potential fight with Georges St-Pierre

UFC president Dana White claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov “isn’t interested” in a potential fight with UFC legend Georges St-Pierre.

Nurmagomedov was expected to give White a ‘yes or no’ answer in regards to the lightweight champ’s potential comeback, but that didn’t happen. White said on the UFC on ABC 1 broadcast that we will find out more about the Russian’s plans for a comeback following UFC 257 next week. According to White, the lightweight champion is keeping a very close eye on the headliners Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, making no mention of the legend St-Pierre.

Speaking to reporters following the event, White said that he didn’t mention St-Pierre’s name on the broadcast because Nurmagomedov is apparently not interested in that fight. White said that the ship has sailed on a potential superfight between Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre, at least for the time being.

“Nope. GSP never came up. (Nurmagomedov) isn’t interested in that fight. From what I heard today, after that, neither is GSP. So, that’s over,” White said (h/t MMAjunkie).

The news is no doubt disappointing for MMA fans, many of who wanted the UFC to announce it was going to work on the Nurmagomedov vs. St-Pierre matchup. But according to White, that’s not happening anytime soon. Though he declined to answer why, fans and media have already begun speculating.

The thing is, both Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre have said numerous times in the past that they were both interested in fighting each other, so for White to say the ship has sailed on this matchup is kind of bizarre. Ultimately, money talks, and so while this fight isn’t happening now, you can’t write it off forever.

Do you think Dana White will eventually be able to get a superfight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre done, or has the ship sailed?