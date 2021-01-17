Santiago Ponzinibbio issues emotional statement following knockout loss to Li Jingliang

UFC welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio issued an emotional statement following his vicious knockout loss to Li Jingliang at UFC on ABC 1.

After missing over two years of action due to various health issues, Ponzinibbio finally made his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he took on Jingliang at Saturday’s UFC on ABC 1 card. Despite the long layoff, Ponzinibbio was still the betting favorite heading into this bout. However, the ring rust showed as he wasn’t able to get his timing right during the fight. Jingliang took advantage of that, as he caught Ponzinibbio on the chin and KOed him in the first round.

It was a very difficult loss for Ponzinibbio, who had waited so long to fight again only to suffer such a devastating loss. Following the defeat against Jingliang, Ponzinibbio took to his social media to release an emotional statement for his fans. Check out what he wrote on his Instagram below.

I have no words to describe the sadness I feel. I wanted to return giving a victory, you deserve it for so much support. I worked very hard for this event, a whole year of preparation but this sport is like that, there is a part out of control, a blow that comes in and everything ends. I want to thank all the messages and the love of always! All my life I forged it on adversity, this time it will be no different. I’m coming back stronger than ever #teamponzinibbio #argentinedagger #abudabhi #fightisland

Ponzinibbio (27-4) dropped to 9-3 overall in the UFC with the loss to Jingliang. At age 34 and coming off such a devastating loss, it’s hard to know where Ponzinibbio goes from here. He made it clear in his statement that he plans to continue fighting, but it’s hard to say he will ever return to the top-10 of the UFC welterweight division given his poor performance here against Jingliang.

