Urijah Faber questions if Henry Cejudo is backing down

Urijah Faber wonders whether or not Henry Cejudo truly wants to fight him.

Back in June, Cejudo became a UFC “champ-champ.” He entered his UFC 238 headliner against Marlon Moraes as the flyweight champion. Once the smoke cleared, “Triple C” added the bantamweight gold to his mantle. After the fight, Cejudo called out the likes of Faber, Dominick Cruz, and Cody Garbrandt.

Faber has made it clear that he’s willing to throw down with Cejudo for the 135-pound championship, but he isn’t sure that the feeling is mutual. “The California Kid” explained why during an interview with MyMMANews.com.

“I’m curious of Henry because he called me out, I answered with the fastest knockout of my career, call him back out and then it’s crickets,” Faber said. “Is he backing down? I don’t know what’s going on with the guy. Heal up and let’s do this!”

Don’t expect Urijah Faber to hold out if he doesn’t get a bantamweight title shot, however.

“I am open to other things,” Faber said. “I’m just curious what the guys want me to do. I had to come out and take a fight that didn’t make a lot of sense to remind people, the new ESPN era, what’s up. At this point, I feel like I need to take a fight that makes sense. I don’t know who that will be, or when it will be, but I’m staying prepped. I’m staying ready and I’m enjoying the new landscape of the mixed martial arts world, how things are growing, and I’m ready for whatever.”

Faber returned to the Octagon for the first time since Dec. 2016. He did battle with Ricky Simon in the co-main event of UFC Sacramento last month. Faber poured cold water on the notion that he’s too old for the fight game, finishing Simon in 46 seconds.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/14/2019.