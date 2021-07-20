Nate Diaz hints at headlining another UFC card at Madison Square Garden: “I might have to do that again soon”

Nate Diaz is looking to fight again and wants it to be at Madison Square Garden.

Back at UFC 244 in November of 2019, Diaz headlined the pay-per-view card at MSG against Jorge Masvidal for the BMF belt. It was a big fight and massive event, and now the fan-favorite Stockton native says he might have to headline another card at MSG.

“Headlining the garden like it ain’t no thang. I might have to do that again soon,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

It has been reported the UFC is looking to go back to New York and more specifically Madison Square Garden in November for the pay-per-view. Although it’s likely a UFC title fight would headline the card, Diaz could very well make his return to the sport then. After he lost to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June he said he wanted to return in about four months’ time.

“I want to fight in three or four months. I’m ready to hop back in there,” Diaz said at the UFC 263 post-fight press conference. “If I was unscathed I would be back in there next week… I don’t have nobody in mind. I’m going to go back home and look at what’s poppin with what and who’s doing what. Whoever wants to fight, let it be known. And if it makes sense for both parties, let’s dance.”

Nate Diaz is currently 20-13 as a pro and on a two-fight losing streak after suffering a decision setback to Edwards in June. Prior to that, he lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in MSG for the BMF belt. Despite not being ranked, the Stockton native still remains a big draw and will likely get a top-ranked opponent in his return.

