Dana White blasts Paulo Costa: “You’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance”

Dana White isn’t a fan of Paulo Costa demanding more money.

After it was revealed Costa was out of his main event fight against Jared Cannonier on August 21, he took to social media to say the UFC needs to pay him as a main event fighter. He also says he never signed the contract which White says is not true as the UFC president blasted the Brazilian.

Dana White on Paulo Costa's recent tweets: "You should've started a YouTube channel when you were f****** 13 years old and built your name up and everything else and you could have had the fight" Full interview: https://t.co/rk4yQid8to pic.twitter.com/i0VFy2QrzI — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2021

“I don’t think that’s true, I think he did sign because we extended him, we extended his contract for (taking the fight). But listen, don’t fight,” White said to TSN. “I have to offer you three fights a year. This is my situation with all these guys, I offer you three fights a year. He doesn’t have to fight, no problem, don’t fight.

“Guess what? You should’ve started a YouTube channel when you were f*****g 13 years old and built your name and everything else and you could’ve had the fight on Saturday (Sunday) night. You’re not a f*****g YouTuber, you’re a fighter and this is what you do for a living. Or you don’t, it’s up to you,” White continued. “And you’re in no position to be talking about crazy money after your last performance. Okay. You either want to fight or you don’t want to fight, no problem. If you don’t want to fight you can hang out and do whatever you want, when you are ready, you let me know.”

Paulo Costa does have a point that YouTube stars like Jake and Logan Paul are making millions of dollars for their bout while Costa would’ve made only a couple hundred thousand if that. However, that is the contract he signed and as White says, he doesn’t need to fight if he doesn’t want to.

