Dana White rips Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: “That wasn’t a f*cking boxing match”

UFC President Dana White slammed all of the “dummies” who paid money to watch Floyd Mayweather box Logan Paul.

Last night in Miami, Mayweather (50-0) squared off with YouTube sensation Logan Paul (0-1) in an exhibition boxing match slated for eight rounds.

Paul towered over the boxing legend at weigh ins and had a 34-pound advantage for the bout. The circus fight created quite a media storm, but UFC President Dana White was not lured in by the buzz.

After Floyd Mayweather seemingly toyed with Logan Paul for eight rounds in Miami, White was quick to express his disgust with product.

“That wasn’t a f*cking boxing match,” White told UFC Arabia on Monday (via MMAFighting). “Like I said before, there’s always going to be a market for that kind of stuff. There’s always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. That’s so far away [from what we do].

“Think about this — imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be? It would be huge. It would be the biggest [event] but give me a f*cking break.”

Dana White continued:

“It’s exactly what boxing has always been,” White said. “You create this energy around a fight where you’re like ‘oh this [is exciting]’ and then you watch it and then you turn the TV off and go ‘I just wasted another evening, I should have went out and did something else.’ I don’t ever want people feeling like that when they turn the TV off watching some of our fights.“

Dana White finished by slamming all of the dummies who actually paid money to watch Mayweather vs. Paul:

“I’m not trying to sh*t on these other guys,” White said. “Listen, if you’ve got people that are stupid enough to spend that kind of money, you deserve to take those dummies’ money. They deserve it.

“The guys who went out and fought and got you to pay $50, they deserve your money. You’re stupid.”

