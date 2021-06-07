Colby Covington blasts “prick” Dustin Poirier for dropping and taunting an amateur in training

Colby Covington has blasted Dustin Poirier for allegedly dropping and taunting an amateur in training.

Covington and Poirier used to train with each other at American Top Team. However, they had a big falling out after “Chaos” picked Khabib Nurmagomedov to beat him. After that, they then began taking shots at one another and now Covington claims Poirier taunted an amateur in training in the lead-up to the Nurmagomedov preparation.

“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy,” Covington said to MMAJunkie (via LowKick MMA). “He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?

“You just dropped an amateur who came to help you train for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) which — why are you training with amateurs when you’re preparing for Khabib as it is?” Covington continued. “You have the best wrestler, the best cardio freak in the gym as there is at the gym at the time, but you chose to train with amateurs and you’re supposed to be this good guy but you’re not and you’re knocking out amateurs, and you’re yelling in their face, ‘And New’. That’s not Khabib kid, you didn’t just knock out Khabib. So Dustin’s a prick. Dustin’s a piece of sh*t, and I’m sick of this, ‘nice guy’ act.“

Covington has taken shots at Poirier before as he says his charity is a tax write-off. However, there is no proof this has happened so it’s uncertain if the former interim welterweight champion is telling the truth.

What do you make of Colby Covington claiming Dustin Poirier dropped and taunted an amateur in training?