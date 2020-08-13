Dana White believes Daniel Cormier will be neck-and-neck with Georges St-Pierre with win at UFC 252

UFC president Dana White believes Daniel Cormier will be ‘neck and neck’ with Georges St-Pierre in the greatest exit of all time discussion if he beats Stipe Miocic on Saturday night.

The anticipation for this weekend’s UFC 252 main event has been building for months now, with many believing that the victor will be dubbed the best heavyweight in UFC – and potentially even MMA – history.

Beyond that, though, it seems as if White believes the stakes could be even higher than just that.

“He’d be neck and neck for greatest exit with [Georges] St-Pierre,” White said during a live-streamed chat with Yahoo! Sports (via MMA Fighting). “I mean, GSP left with the title, then came back, won the 185-pound title, and then left again.”

“The beautiful thing about this one is, it’s probably the best trilogy we’ve ever had in the UFC, and it’s for the heavyweight championship, and to determine who’s the GOAT,” White added.

The battle between Cormier and Miocic is certainly going to be an unpredictable one, but during a recent episode of UFC Embedded, “DC” made it clear that he knows what he has to do in order to get his hand raised.

“The last fight was a good fight. I started well and he made adjustments and got the victory. But, by no means do I look at that fight and think there are areas I can’t fix,” Cormier said on UFC Embedded. “I plan to use more of my wrestling, I’ve worked a lifetime to acquire these skills, and I kind of went away from that fight. Does that mean I am going to eliminate or avoid striking? No way. That was a very competitive fight.

“So, by no means can I not stand and fight Stipe Miocic for 25 minutes. The smarter way to get my hand raised is to use all my tools,” Cormier continued. “I expect a very tough, I expect Stipe to be in great shape. I expect him to believe that he is going to go out and win. The reality is I am going to smash him. I’m going to win this fight, I’m going to do my thing like I’ve done so many times and get my hand raised.”

