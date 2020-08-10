Daniel Cormier believes he will “smash” Stipe Miocic at UFC 252 and retire on top

Daniel Cormier is confident he will reclaim the heavyweight belt on Saturday night.

In the main event of UFC 252, Cormier and Miocic are set to have their trilogy bout where “DC” has made it clear it is his retirement fight. The 41-year-old has also said he plans on wrestling Miocic over and over again to get his hand raised.

Now, at the start of fight week, Daniel Cormier remains confident he will get his hand raised. But, he believes he will smash Miocic.

“The last fight was a good fight. I started well and he made adjustments and got the victory. But, by no means do I look at that fight and think there are areas I can’t fix,” Daniel Cormier said on UFC Embedded. “I plan to use more of my wrestling, I’ve worked a lifetime to acquire these skills, and I kind of went away from that fight. Does that mean I am going to eliminate or avoid striking? No way. That was a very competitive fight.

“So, by no means can I not stand and fight Stipe Miocic for 25 minutes. The smarter way to get my hand raised is to use all my tools,” Cormier continued. “I expect a very tough, I expect Stipe to be in great shape. I expect him to believe that he is going to go out and win. The reality is I am going to smash him. I’m going to win this fight, I’m going to do my thing like I’ve done so many times and get my hand raised.”

It is no doubt an interesting fight with many pundits torn on who will win. The fight is also in the 25-foot UFC Apex Octagon which should give Cormier an advantage due to him grappling.

Regardless, Daniel Cormier is confident he will prove at UFC 252 he is the better fighter than Stipe Miocic by reclaiming the heavyweight belt.

Do you think Daniel Cormier will smash Stipe Miocic at UFC 252?