Dana White announces the UFC is back with fans, Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman 2 set

The UFC will return to Jacksonville with a banger as Kamaru Usman will defend his title against Jorge Masvidal.

UFC president, Dana White took to social media to announce the rematch between Usman and Masvidal will headline the stacked UFC 261 card. Also on the card will be Weili Zhang defending her strawweight title against Rose Namajunas and Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade. But, the big news White announced is the fact the event will take place in front of a full crowd in Jacksonville, Florida.

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have wanted to rematch each other ever since their first fight ended at UFC 251. “Gamebred” took the fight on short notice and wanted a full camp as he is confident he would beat Usman. For the champ, he believes he can finish Masvidal in the rematch and wants to prove how much better he will be.

It should come as no surprise to see Jacksonville get this massive event with fans. When the world shut down last year, Jacksonville agreed to host the first UFC event and Dana White had said when fans can come back he will have a massive event there. The city gets just that with the rematch between Usman and Masvidal and the two other title fights.

Kamaru Usman enters this fight coming off a dominant TKO win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 to defend his belt for the third time. Before that, he beat Masvidal by decision at UFC 251.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has not fought since he lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 in July. He has been holding out for the title shot which he has now received.

Although the card already looks good with three title fights, it is likely UFC 261 will be stacked given it is the first event back in front of a full capacity crowd.

Who do you think will win the rematch, Kamaru Usman or Jorge Masvidal?