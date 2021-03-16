Petr Yan vows to drown Aljamain Sterling after “Funkmaster” seemingly agrees to rematch

Petr Yan is confident he will get his belt back when he rematches Aljamain Sterling.

At UFC 259, Yan was looking to defend his belt for the first time and after three rounds it appeared he would do just that. He had dropped Sterling in the first, stuffed 16 of 17 takedowns, and even took Sterling down on all seven attempts. The challenger was also fading, but in the fourth round, Yan threw an illegal knee and he was DQ’d meaning Sterling was the new champ.

Since the fight, Sterling had said he wouldn’t be opposed if the UFC didn’t do the immediate rematch with Yan next. Yet, on Monday he posted a picture with the belt saying run it back. When they fight again, the build-up will be intense but Yan is confident he will drown the champ.

“ I will take you down and I will droooown you” 😂 pic.twitter.com/KEBJ4ZsemZ — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 16, 2021

“I will take you down and I will droooown you,” Yan mocked of Sterling, as Sterling said he would be able to take Yan down at will.

If Petr Yan does decide to take Sterling down it would be an interesting strategy. Many thought Sterling was the better grappler, but at UFC 259, it was Yan who had the most success on the ground and was able to control the exchanges.

There is no question the rivalry between Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling has only increased since UFC 259. The two already didn’t like each other before, but now, the two men seem to generally dislike each other which will add hype to the rematch.

As of right now, there is no date as to when Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling will rematch. However, the hope for many MMA fans is it can happen sooner rather than later as the two have unfinished business to settle.

Who do you think will win the rematch, Petr Yan or Aljamain Sterling? Let us know in the comment section.