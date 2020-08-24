Dana White among speakers scheduled for Republican National Convention

UFC President Dana White is among those scheduled to speak in favor of US President Donald Trump at the four-day Republican National Convention, which commences this evening.

According to Washington Post White House reporter Seung Min Kim, White will speak this coming Thursday, August 27, the final day of the Convention.

The Trump campaign releases list of RNC speakers for this week pic.twitter.com/tvffhA0N9n — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) August 23, 2020

White has been a friend Trump since 2001, when Trump allowed the UFC to promote events inside the Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City at a time when the organization was still struggling to gain mainstream acceptance.

Since then, Trump has made no secret of his interest in MMA. The President recently welcomed former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington to the White House, and even attended the UFC 244 card in New York City late last year. He also added White to a special economic task force earlier this year.

White, meanwhile, spoke in Trump’s favor at the 2016 Republican National Convention, when Trump was first running for President.

“Donald championed the UFC before it was popular, before it grew into a successful business and I will always be grateful—so grateful—to him for standing with us in those early days,” White said at the 2016 Convention (h/t MMA Mania). “So tonight, I stand with Donald Trump.”

Along with Dana White, this week’s Republican National Convention will feature appearances from the likes of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who infamously pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home in St. Louis earlier this summer.

The Convention will conclude with Donald Trump delivering a speech to accept the Republican presidential nomination.