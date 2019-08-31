Dana White addresses UFC strawweight title picture, praises Weili Zhang

UFC President Dana White heaped praise at the newly crowned UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang during today’s post-fight press conference in Shenzhen.

Zhang defeated Jessica Andrade in just 42-seconds (watch that here) to capture the promotions coveted 115-pound title in today’s headliner. In doing so, Weili became the first Chinese champion in UFC history and also extended her current win streak to twenty in a row.

Having run through the now former champion with ease, Dana White is not quite sure what will come next for Weili Zhang (20-1 MMA).

“I don’t know if they’re all taking time off right now. Rose (Namajunas) is definitely taking time off,” White said (via MMAFighting). “Rose got slammed on her head and wanted to take some time off after that, which is understandable. The other girls are all fighting, there’s other fights happening right now and as they play out it will determine what’s next for Weili.”

Dana White continued:

“Weili told me tonight that she wants to fight as much as possible, which I love. And I can tell you this going into this fight with Jessica Andrade, nobody wanted to fight Weili Zhang. Nobody wanted to fight her. Now she’s the champion, so if you want a shot at that belt, you have to fight her.”

The Chinese standout, Zhang, has now gone 4-0 under the UFC banner. During that stretch she has defeated Tecia Torres, Danielle Taylor, Jessica Aguilar and now Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade falls to 20-7 overall in defeat. Prior to her title loss to Zhang, Andrade was on a four-fight win streak which included victories over Tecia Torres, Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Rose Namajunas.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019