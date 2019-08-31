VIDEO | Watch Artem Lobov tear up the dance floor at a friends weddding!

Move over Paige VanZant, there is a new mixed martial arts fighter taking the dance world by storm and his name is Artem Lobov.

Yes your read that correctly, ‘The Russian Hammer’ recently showed off his fancy footwork during a friends wedding in Italy.

In the video below you will see Artem Lobov busting some moves, much to the joy of Conor McGregor and other friends in attendance. (via KingMcgregorFC):

Conor and Artem at a friend's wedding in Italy!! pic.twitter.com/Op9AATHDCh — King Conor McGregor Fans (@KingMcgregorFC) August 30, 2019

This is not the first time that Lobov has turned heads for his abilities outside of the cage. The 33-year-old made headlines when he spoke fluent Spanish at the BKFC 6 post-fight press conference earlier this summer.

Artem Lobov (13-15-1 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) is coming off a unanimous decision victory over former boxing champion Paulie Malignaggi in his most recent effort at June’s Bare Knuckle FC event in Tampa.

That win moved Lobov to 2-0 under the BKFC banner, as he had previously defeated Jason Knight in his promotional debut.

After defeating Paulie Malignaggi, Artem Lobov campaigned for a fight with Amir Khan. However, it now appears that ‘The Russian Hammer’ will most likely rematch Jason Knight in his next BKFC appearance.

What did you think of Artem Lobov’s dance moves showcased in the above video? Do you think ‘Dancing with the Stars’ will be calling up another former UFC fighter? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 31, 2019