Dana White “100 percent supportive” of Mike Tyson comeback, will visit training camp

UFC President Dana White says he’s completely supportive of his friend, 54-year-old heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson, making a comeback for an exhibition fight with Roy Jones Jr.

Originally, White was outwardly opposed to the notion of Tyson fighting again.

“I love Mike Tyson,” White said on the Tim and Sid Show after Tyson announced his comeback plans, but before the bout with Jones was announced. “I’m begging him not to fight. Mike, you’re 53, please don’t do it, please… If it comes down to where he is about to do something crazy, I might have to jump in and figure out something for him not to do it.”

Despite his initial objection to Tyson’s comeback plans, White has now completely changed his tune. Speaking to the media ahead of last weekend’s UFC on ESPN+31 card, the UFC boss admitted that he’s excited for the boxing legend, and supportive of his ambitions. He also divulged that he plans to visit Tyson in his camp for the fight.

“I’m flying out probably next week to watch him train,” White said (via MMA Fighting).

“I’m excited for [Tyson],” White added “He says he’s got that fire, he wants to fight, he wants this, Jones wants it, they’re grown men – I’m 100 percent supportive.”

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will fight on September 12. The bout will air on the social media platform Triller and on pay-per-view at a price of $49.99. Andy Foster, the executive director of the sanctioning California State Athletic Commission, has stated that neither man will fight at full intensity in this exhibition bout, but the pair have both stated the opposite.

From the sounds of it, Dana White will certainly be buying the pay-per-view. Perhaps he’ll even attend the fight live as a VIP guest.