Mike Tyson looking for KO against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson says he’ll be looking for the knockout in his September 12 exhibition bout with fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

When the fight was first announced, California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster told the media that Tyson and Jones would not be going hard at each other because it’s an exhibition bout.

In his conversation with TMZ, Tyson spoke differently and said if the opportunity for a knockout is there, he’s going to take it.

“Hey, if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Tyson said.

After the fight was announced George Foreman, another legendary boxer, spoke to TMZ as well and said that he is concerned about Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fighting each other because of their older age. When asked about Foreman’s comments, Tyson responded and brought up Foreman’s own comeback tour late in his career.

“I don’t know, he wasn’t worried about getting hurt when he went on his tour of coming back and fighting, so don’t worry about us,” Tyson said. “Tell George I love him for caring.”

In his post-fight career, Tyson has seen incredible success with his podcast and marijuana business on “Tyson Ranch” but he says he’s now totally focused on preparing for his imminent fight.

“My total dedication is to fighting right now and doing this exhibition,” he said. “I’m prepared to go eight rounds, I want to show the world.

“I just went on my journey to go on this mission and a lot of people are giving their comment which I’m very grateful for, but like I said before this is search and destroy and I’m looking forward to capturing my glory.”

“The fighting game is what I’m about and hurting people is what I’m about. I’m not concerned [about getting hurt], we’re both professionals, we know how to handle ourselves, and whatever happens, happens.”

There’s no telling what will happen in the fight between these two legendary boxers, but one thing is for sure: Mike Tyson is taking it very seriously.