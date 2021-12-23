Valentina Shevchenko discusses the possibility of Kayla Harrison joining the UFC: “It will be very hard for her to find opponents”

UFC flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on Kayla Harrison potentially joining the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

For the last few years we’ve seen Valentina Shevchenko dominate the flyweight division in every way, shape and form. While she’s been a strong favourite in pretty much all of her fights, she’s still managed to go out there and execute her game plan with flawless precision.

One woman who wants to try and do the same in the UFC is Kayla Harrison. In recent times the Olympian has managed to become a two-time PFL lightweight champion and now, she’s ready to take the next step in her mixed martial arts career.

Shevchenko, though, thinks that finding her an opponent will prove to be quite tricky.

“I did not watch her fights but I know she is kind of like finishing everyone in the first round. Yes definitely, it’s a good thing for female martial arts that you have strong women like her in the UFC and outside… It is very hard I think for her to find someone really in high level because of the weight class. If you have your natural power and weight, every time it’s best for you. Just my opinion, it will be very hard for her to find opponents [in the UFC].”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

While there’s definitely some validity behind what Shevchenko is saying, there’s one fight above all others that will still appeal to Kayla Harrison; and that’s a showdown with Amanda Nunes.

Yes, she lost the bantamweight strap to Julianna Pena, but the featherweight title is still in her possession.

Do you agree with Valentina Shevchenko regarding the future of Kayla Harrison? Will we ever see her go toe to toe with Amanda Nunes? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!