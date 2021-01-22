Dan Hooker slams Charles Oliveira for saying he can’t make weight to fight at UFC 257: “I’ve got broomsticks thicker than that boy”

Dan Hooker slammed Charles Oliveira for saying he couldn’t make weight at UFC 257.

Originally, the UFC wanted to book Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 257 but the Brazilian said he couldn’t make weight on short notice. Dan Hooker ended up taking the fight against Chandler and glad he did, but he took the time at the UFC 257 press conference to blast the Brazilian.

“It is not a good style, I bet if he could’ve picked anyone else it wouldn’t have been me. Long, tall guy, my build, my game is built around defending wrestlers. The only reason I’m here is because everyone ahead of me turned the fight down,” Dan Hooker said. “They didn’t want to take the risk. They didn’t want to risk their spot.

“They come up with a bunch of excuses. Old ‘Charlie Olives’ saying he can’t make the weight,” Hooker continued. “Dana, you believe ‘Charlie Olives’ can’t make the weight? I’ve got broomsticks thicker than that boy. I’m here. I’m taking the risk. That means I reap the reward.”

Charles Oliveira, of course, fought and beat Tony Ferguson in December at UFC 256. However, he is not known as a big lightweight given he used to fight at featherweight, so Hooker has a point that maybe he could’ve made the weight. However, we don’t know what his walk-around weight is, and cutting weight back-to-back is never good.

Dan Hooker, meanwhile, is coming off a five-round decision loss to Dustin Poirier in June. The loss snapped his three-fight winning streak where he beat Paul Felder and Al Iaquinta by decision and knocked out James Vick.

Regardless, it is likely Oliveira will get a big fight next and will do so on a full camp. So, maybe it was a wise decision he didn’t take the fight, as only time will tell.

What do you make of Dan Hooker blasting Charles Oliveira?