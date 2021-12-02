Dan Hooker shares his take on the “best grappler” and “most technical lightweight” in the UFC

Dan Hooker has shared his take on who is the “best grappler” and “most technical lightweight” in the UFC.

While he has never actually fought for the 155lbs title, Hooker (21-11 MMA) has squared off with a bevy of the divisions top contenders.

Having grappled and traded strikes with everyone from Islam Makhachev to Dustin Poirier, ‘The Hangman’ knows a thing or two about the competition at lightweight.

In the latest edition of Pub Talk with Oscar Willis, Dan Hooker explained what makes Beneil Dariush such a threat in the lightweight division.

“Beneil Dariush, in my opinion, is the best grappler and the most technical lightweight in the UFC. He’s a guy that could do with saying a few more things, you know what I mean?”

Dan Hooker continued (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I think it’s a tough fight [Dariush vs. Makhachev]. Beneil’s grappling is incredible. It’s a submission game. I feel like Beneil has the striking advantage. If they do cancel each other out then in my opinion, Beneil is head and shoulders [better] on the feet. That’s the two best grapplers in the division, in my opinion.”

Beneil Dariush was recently booked to collide with Islam Makhachev in a number one contenders fight.

As for Dan Hooker, the New Zealand native is planning to have his next fight take place at 145 lbs. ‘The Hangman’ most recently competed back at UFC 267, where he suffered a first round submission loss to the aforementioned Islam Makhachev.

Who would you like to see Hooker fight in his return to featherweight? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!