Tyson Nam expecting “a car accident right from the get-go” against Bruno Silva at UFC Las Vegas: “We will see whose right-hand lands first”

Tyson Nam is excited about his UFC Las Vegas matchup against Bruno Silva as he knows it is will be a fun one.

After Nam knocked out Ode Osbourne in August, the hope was to return in January against David Dvorak but that didn’t come to fruition. Instead, he was booked to face Silva at UFC Las Vegas on March 11 which he’s excited about.

“I was thinking January would’ve been great, or even December,” Nam said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, everything was booked out at the beginning of the year and it has taken me this long to get back in there… I wanted David Dvorak, but hey, Bruno can get it, too.”

Although Silva is coming off back-to-back knockout wins, Nam won’t be surprised if the Brazilian tries to wrestle him. Yet, if Silva does decide to stand with him, Nam likes his odds in a fight between two fighters that like to trade right hands.

“They always think they can hit hard, but we trade right hands and they find out we can always hit harder,” Nam explained. “But, he has a great sneaky right hand and can knock some people out with it, but I always like my odds when people want to trade power for power. I’ll put money on himself every single time…

“If I’m thinking Bruno is going to come out and push the pace as I do, it will be a car accident right from the get-go and we will see whose right-hand lands first,” Nam added.

If Tyson Nam does get the stoppage win over Bruno Silva at UFC Las Vegas, the Hawaiian is hoping it sets him up for a big 2023. He also believes it should get him a ranked opponent next.

“Not many flyweights get back-to-back knockouts and not to mean all my wins have come by knockout,” Nam concluded. “Either I knock someone out or lose a decision because they are point fighting. With another knockout win, four wins, four KOs they have to give me someone ranked.”

Do you think Tyson Nam will KO Bruno Silva at UFC Las Vegas?