Dan Hooker landed on the naughty list of Jon Jones this Christmas

Former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones shared some choice words for Dan Hooker on Christmas morning.

Three days ago, Hooker took to Twitter where blasted ‘Bones’ for the comments he made regarding Chael Sonnen’s recent battery citations.

‘The American Gangster’ was of course slapped with five battery citations last weekend, this after allegedly being a part of a hotel brawl in Las Vegas.

When news of the incident first surfaced, Chael Sonnen’s longtime rival Jon Jones took to social media with the following reaction:

“Chael Sonnen, I’m not gonna sit here and celebrate you getting battery charges against a female last night. That would make me like you, and I’m nothing like you. Instead I will wish your family well, I wish the victims family well.”

What Jon Jones failed to realize was that Sonnen had actually been cited for battering five men, one of which had made lewd comments about his wife.

UFC featherweight Dan Hooker, who is known for his sense of humor, decided to take a jab at Jon Jones for his misinterpretation.



“Imagine beating up 5 people and not one of them is your wife. (JJones RN 🤯)” – Hooker posted on Twitter.

Jon Jones did not initially responded to Dan Hooker’s comments. However, on Christmas morning ‘Bones’ let the world know that ‘The Hangman’ was on his naughty list.

”@danthehangman, every opportunity you’ve had to make a name for yourself and be closer to your boy Izzy, you dropped the ball. You can’t achieve greatness, so you hop online and attack someone who has. Sounds about right.” – Jones wrote.

Jon Jones has not stepped foot in the Octagon since defeating Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February of 2020. ‘Bones’ is expected to make his heavyweight debut in 2022.