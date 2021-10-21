Brent Primus ‘happy’ with win over Benson Henderson, confident he’ll win the ‘belt back’ in his next fight

Brent Primus knows his next fight will be for the Bellator’s lightweight title.

Primus picked up a massive win last Saturday at Bellator 267 as he beat Benson Henderson by decision. In the fight, Primus was close to finishing it a couple of times, and despite not finishing the fight, he’s pleased with his performance.

“I’m happy with the performance. I have rewatched it and when I had the kimura I made one small mistake that if I didn’t do it, I probably get the submission,” Primus said to BJPENN.com. “I had a couple of really close submissions, but man, it was awesome to be able to fight him. It was an honor to fight him.”

After his decision win over Henderson, Primus hoped he would get the next title shot. Then, this week, Scott Coker confirmed he would be next in line for the belt. When Primus heard that, the former champ got right back in the gym.

“I’m back in the gym and training again,” Primus said. “I’m pumped and confident to go out there and fight for the title again. There’s no question I’m going to get that belt back.”

Of course, the vacant lightweight title will be up for grabs in the main event of Bellator 270 on November 5, as Patricky Pitbull battles Peter Queally. It is a rematch and for Primus, he believes the fight favors Queally as he doesn’t think Pitbull has the cardio to go five rounds.

“It’s a close fight, I would say Patricky but in their last fight, Patricky was winning but he was starting to get tired. He now has to go five rounds and Peter Queally is a massive star in Ireland,” Primus said. “For Patricky to have to go out there and fight him in his hometown will be tough. It will be a hard fight for Patricky, but if he has improved his cardio, I think he can win. But, off his last performance, I’m not sure he has and it will be a tough fight for him.”

Ultimately, Brent Primus doesn’t care who wins the fight as he is confident he finishes both of them to get his belt back.

“I just want to fight for the belt, I don’t care or have a preference as to who wins. I know I can finish both of them,” Primus explained. “Patricky is better on the feet and has KO power. But, I’d drag him out and get the finish later on. If I fight Queally I don’t think he lasts the first round with me. I’d either break his arm or choke him out to get the belt back.”

Do you think Brent Primus will reclaim his Bellator lightweight title?