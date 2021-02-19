Gregor Gillespie returns from lengthy layoff opposite City Kickboxing’s Brad Riddell

Gregor Gillespie is finally slated to return to the cage. The once-beaten American lightweight will take on Kiwi striker Brad Riddell on March 20.

News of this matchup was first reported by Christopher Reive of the New Zealand Herald.

Brad Riddell finally has confirmation of his next bout. He meets No15 lightweight Gregor Gillespie the Brunson x Holland card on March 22 (NZT) pic.twitter.com/h7LLx425oS — Christopher Reive (@ChrisReive) February 19, 2021

Gillespie has not fought since November of 2019, when he fell victim to a highlight-reel head kick knockout in a fight with Kevin Lee. Prior to that loss, he was a perfect 13-0 overall, with six victories in the Octagon. Highlights of that unbeaten run include victories over Sidney Outlaw, Glaico França, Andrew Holbrook, Jason Gonzalez, Jordan Rinaldi, Vinc Pichel and Yancy Medeiros. He’s finished six of his 13 wins by knockout or TKO, and five by submission.

In Riddell, Gillespie will meet a lethal striking specialist who trains alongside fighters like UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and lightweight contender Dan Hooker at City Kickboxing in New Zealand. Riddell has gone 3-0 in the UFC’s Octagon, beating Jamie Mullarkey, Magomed Mustafaev, and most recently, Alex da Silva. All of those wins came by decision. Like Gillespie, he’s only lost once in MMA, having been submitted by Abel Brites in his third pro fight.

The March 20 card that this Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell fight lands on will be headlined by an anticipated middleweight clash, as surging contender Kevin Holland looks to burst into title contention with a win over established contender Derek Brunson.

See the complete lineup for the card, as it currently stands, below:

185 lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Kevin Holland

155 lbs.: Gregor Gillespie vs. Brad Riddell

115 lbs.: Cheyanne Buys vs. Kay Hansen

135 lbs.: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

170 lbs.: Max Griffin vs. Song Kenan

135 lbs.: Gustavo Lopez vs. Adrian Yanez

185 lbs.: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Trevin Giles

205 lbs.: Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

265 lbs.: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Tai Tuivasa

155 lbs.: Grant Dawson vs. Leonardo Santos

Who do you think will come out on top when Gregor Gillespie and Brad Riddell collide on March 20?