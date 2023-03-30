Dan Hardy says it will be “no time” before former UFC champion Francis Ngannou signs with PFL: “I know he’s coming”

Dan Hardy thinks former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou is on his way to becoming a member of the PFL roster.

Ngannou and UFC higherups could not come to terms on a new deal when “The Predator” was the UFC Heavyweight Champion. As a result, Ngannou is now a free agent. “The Predator” has expressed his desire to enter the world of boxing, which was his first love in terms of combat sports, but he recently revealed to Ariel Helwani on “The MMA Hour” that he’s close to signing with an MMA promotion. He namedropped PFL and ONE Championship.

Francis Ngannou PFL bound?

Dan Hardy, who is the head of fighter relations for PFL Europe, spoke to Mike Owens for Middle Easy and he shared his belief that Francis Ngannou will become a PFL fighter soon.

“We’ll have Francis Ngannou in no time coming over and fighting for it,” Hardy said. “I just feel it in my bones. I know he’s coming. I just know he’s coming. I can just feel it. It makes sense. His demands for the UFC is exactly what the PFL are offering. So everything that he was asking for from the UFC, it’s already on the table over here as long as the money’s on the table alongside to match the heavyweight king’s purse, then I think you’ll be happy and I think we can certainly do that for him.”

Ngannou has a pro MMA record of 17-3, and he's riding a six-fight winning streak. He hasn't lost a fight since the summer of 2018. While "The Predator" is known for his devastating punching power, he showed off his grappling ability against Ciryl Gane en route to a unanimous decision victory back in January 2022. That was Ngannou's final bout under the UFC banner.