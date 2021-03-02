Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up on life after fighting: I want to “live for myself”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has opened up on how his life will change now that he’s retired from mixed martial arts competition.

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement after he defended the UFC lightweight title with a second-round submission of Justin Gaethje in October. UFC President Dana White has expressed optimism that the champ will end up fighting again, but from the sounds of it, he’s already easing into post-fighting life.

“Every day I woke up in the morning and started training, and in the evening my body was exhausted, because I had brought it to the limit,” Khabib told Esquire Middle East, explaining what he wants from life now that competition is no longer a focus. “I just want to live a life in which I can get at least a little sleep before lunchtime, to live for myself and not devote myself 100 percent to sports.”

While Nurmagomedov hopes to spend less time focused on sports, he does intend to be play a role in the careers of his training partners, such as his friend Islam Makhachev and cousin Usman Nurmagomedov.

“Now that I’m not going to train any more, I have people close to me—brothers and friends—who are now fighting at the highest level,” Nurmagomedov said. “There are about five or six people who we are building the path with, and I will help them, train with them, share my experiences. . . To some extent, this can be called a coaching life, but I am not going to fully enter into coaching. I will always be there and share my experience.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov hung up the gloves with a flawless, overall record of 29-0. Highlights of his unbeaten run include his win over Gaethje and triumphs over Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson, and Rafael dos Anjos.

