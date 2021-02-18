Curtis Blaydes believes he’s “the most dangerous heavyweight” in the UFC

Curtis Blaydes knows he’s a bad matchup for anybody.

Currently, “Razor” is ranked second at heavyweight and is on a four-fight winning streak. During his impressive run, Curtis has shown off his tremendous wrestling and ground and pound as well as his improvement on the feet. According to Blaydes, now that he is mixing all that together, he believes he is the most dangerous heavyweight in the UFC.

“I’m the most dangerous heavyweight in every situation imaginable,” Blaydes said on the UFC preview for the fight. “I’ve won four in a row and after I beat Derrick Lewis I will finally have the respect I deserve. You beat the guy who makes the most noise then you got the noise behind you.”

Against Derrick Lewis, Curtis Blaydes hasn’t been shy about his gameplan. He knows he has to wrestle “The Black Beast” and is confident he will get the stoppage win to improve to 9-2 and one no-contest in the UFC. He would also hold notable wins over Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Alexey Oleynik, and Mark Hunt.

“I respect the power that Derrick possesses. I understand on the feet, he is a legitimate threat, but I’m not just a grappler, I got heavy hands as well,” Curtis Blaydes. “Derrick Lewis only has one path to victory, he has to keep me on the feet and that is one of the things I don’t plan on letting happen.”

If Blaydes does get his hand raised on Saturday night, he could very well be fighting for UFC gold next time out. However, with Jon Jones guaranteed the next title shot, perhaps Razor just stays active and faces the winner of Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane while Jones faces the winner of Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2.

Do you agree with Curtis Blaydes that he is the most dangerous heavyweight in the UFC? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!