Alexey Oleynik expecting a tough fight against Chris Daukaus in his 75th professional MMA fight

Alexey Oleynik will make the walk for his 75th professional MMA fight on Saturday night at UFC Vegas 19.

On the main card, the Russian is set to face unranked, Chris Daukaus in a very intriguing fight. Oleynik is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Derrick Lewis in August in the main event of the card. Although the Russian is not fighting a ranked opponent or another legend, Oleynik is still looking forward to the fight.

“Any UFC fighter is very tough, so it doesn’t matter about rankings. Sometimes I fight legends like Mark Hunt, Mirko Cro Cop, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum. Sometimes I fight guys who don’t have a big name,” Oleynik said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “My opponent is a tough guy, all his wins are by KO/TKO. He’s a good striker and is a black belt so he is very dangerous for me.”

Entering the fight, many expect Oleynik to shoot for takedowns right away and try and get another submission win. However, the Russian says he is ready for everything and knows this will be a tough fight against Daukaus. Yet, he is confident he will get his hand raised to get back into the win column.

“I have a gameplan, I train this gameplan and I see the fight in my mind,” Alexey Oleynik said. “I can’t share everything. I’m ready for everything, I’m ready for striking and grappling. Nobody knows how it will go.”

If Oleynik does get the win, he will likely face another legend or ranked opponent next. However, at 43-years-old and 75 fights later, it is uncertain how much longer he has in the sport. The Russian admits he still wants to compete and says once the desire to compete goes away he will retire.

“I don’t think about how many more fights. If I have the fire in my heart I fight, if not, I don’t fight anymore. It is no depending on timing, like 80 fights and I retire, 100 fights and I retire, I don’t think about the number, I think about the fire in me,” Oleynik concluded.

Do you think Alexey Oleynik will beat Chris Daukaus at UFC Vegas 19?