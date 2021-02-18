Deiveson Figueiredo wants Brandon Moreno rematch in June according to manager

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno 2 will happen later than expected.

After Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a draw at UFC 256 in December, it was clear an immediate rematch was in order. However, the Brazilian was calling out Henry Cejudo and the Cody Garbrandt fight is still there. Yet, according to Wallid Ismail, who manages Figueiredo, the champ’s next fight will be against Moreno but they want it to be in June.

“100 percent his next fight is Moreno. We are working on it happening in June. There is no date yet but Deiveson wants June,” Ismail said about Figueiredo to BJPENN.com.

The hope for Moreno and the UFC was to have this fight on the April or May pay-per-view card. Yet, if Deiveson Figueiredo has his way, that appears to be too early for him and he’s looking to fight in June. Whether or not the fight would headline a pay-per-view is uncertain. The date for the June pay-per-view has also not been announced.

Deiveson Figueiredo had a phenomenal 2020 despite missing weight back in February. He was set to fight Joseph Benavidez in the main event of UFC Norfolk for the vacant title but he missed weight. He ended up winning the fight by knockout. They then rematched in July and he scored a submission win to win the vacant belt. The Brazilian then fought Alex Perez at UFC 255 and scored a first-round submission win.

Brandon Moreno, meanwhile, surprised many with his performance against Deiveson Figueiredo. Many pundits thought the champ would walk through the Mexican as he did to Benavidez and Perez, but that was not the case. Before the title fight, Moreno beat Brandon Royval at UFC 255 to extend his unbeaten streak to four. He beat Maikel Perez in LFA, fought Askar Askar to a draw, and then beat Kai Kara-France and Jussier Formiga.

Who do you think will win the rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno?