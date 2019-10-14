Cub Swanson takes one last shot at Kron Gracie

Cub Swanson got the victory he sought at UFC Tampa, defeating BJJ specialist Kron Gracie by unanimous decision. Yet the long-time featherweight contender decided to take one post-fight shot at his rival — and it was a funny one.

Gracie, for those who don’t know, is a known Flat-Earther — part of a group of conspiracists who believe the earth is flat, not a sphere.

In victory, Swanson decided to reaffirm what science has shown us: that the earth is indeed round.

And the earth is round 🌎 #UFCTampa — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 14, 2019

“And the earth is round,” Swanson wrote on his official Twitter account.

With his win over Gracie, a clean-sweep on the judges’ scorecards, Swanson rebounds from a four-fight skid — consecutive losses to Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Renato Moicano and Shane Burgos. The veteran, who has long stood out as one of the world’s premier featherweights, is 26–11 overall.

This loss to Swanson marks Gracie’s first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist. Prior to this first taste of defeat, he won five straight fights, all by submission. His most notable wins came against veterans Alex Caceres in his UFC debut, and Tatsuya Kawajiri in the RIZIN Fighting Federation ring.

Unfortunately, he believes the judges got it wrong and that he deserved the win over Swanson.

What do you think of this comment from Cub Swanson? Do you think Kron Gracie will respond?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.