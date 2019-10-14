Daniel Cormier reacts to Cain Velasquez’s retirement

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez has decided to hang up the gloves and pursue a pro wrestling career with WWE. Daniel Cormier, his long-time training partner and another former UFC champ, is sad to see Velasquez go, but is simultaneously very happy for him.

“It’s a sad day when Cain Velasquez retires. But I know that he is doing something that he loves,” Cormier told MMA Fighting recently. “I remember watching him at [WWE] Elimination Chamber and you can see that this was something that he could love, I am not sure he ever fell for something faster, well except for when he met [his wife] Michelle.”

Cormier added that WWE fans are in for a treat as Velasquez’s new career gets underway.

“I’m very happy for Cain and Michelle and the kids. But the biggest winner in this whole deal is the WWE Universe, they are in for a treat watching Cain perform. I’m excited to see the program between him and Brock. Congratulations to my brother. Exciting times.”

Velasquez is slated to return to the WWE ring at the “Crown Jewel” event in Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31.

Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, is expected to fight one more time before retiring himself.

Cormier’s final fight will be against reigning champion Stipe Miocic at a yet unscheduled date. The pair are tied across two previous fights with a stoppage win apiece. Cormier won the first fight by first-round knockout, while Miocic won the second by fourth-round TKO.

How do you think Cain Velasquez will do as a pro wrestler?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/14/2019.