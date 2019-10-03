Cub Swanson says he’s been kicked out of jiu-jitsu schools ahead of Kron Gracie fight

Cub Swanson has had a hard time training jiu-jitsu ahead of his fight against Kron Gracie.

His foe comes from the legendary Gracie jiu-jitsu family, so schools do not want to train Cub Swanson, which frustrates the featherweight contender.

“I’ve been able to get a lot of jiu-jitsu in because he’s a Gracie, and he has the name. It’s been an interesting one,” Swanson said on UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I’ve been kicked out of a couple of jiu-jitsu schools because of the respect. They don’t want to train somebody that isn’t a Gracie, which really pisses me off.”

Entering this fight against Kron Gracie at UFC Tampa, Cub Swanson is on a four-fight losing streak with his last by split-decision to Shane Burgos. With the skid, he is no longer ranked, but claims he is the best he has ever been and is excited to make a statement against Gracie.

“I feel like I’m the best fighter I’ve ever been,” Cub Swanson said. “It’s unfortunate that I’ve had some losses, and I haven’t been able to show that. But this is another chance to make a statement and against a Gracie. I think it’s an honor for me.”

Although many think this is a fight Kron Gracie will submit Cub Swanson and build his name up. Yet, the 35-year-old doesn’t see that happening as he knows exactly what he needs to do to win this fight. That starts with showing his foe no respect and bringing the fight to him.

“Fights like this I need to be technical,” Swanson said. “I think I need to not show him any respect when it comes to getting comfortable and just start punching him in the face. I also am a black belt. I’ve gotten criticized for my jiu-jitsu before, but I wasn’t able to always roll with the best of the best grapplers because I was focusing on my striking.”

What do you make of jiu-jitsu schools kicking Cub Swanson out because he is fighting Kron Gracie? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 10/2/2019.