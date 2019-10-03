Conor McGregor asks date of interim BMF title fight, Dustin Poirier responds

It appears that former ’champ champ’ Conor McGregor is interested in fighting the winner of November’s BMF Title fight.

UFC 244, which takes place November 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York, is headlined by a welterweight bout between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal. The winner of that highly anticipated contest will take home the promotions new BMF Title.

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, took to Twitter where asked “What date is that interim BMF title fight on again?”.

That small shot at the UFC 244 headliners drew the attention of former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, who responded to ‘Mystic Mac’ with the following.

3 years 10 days since you won your last fight. Do the math champ — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) October 2, 2019

Conor McGregor promptly responded to ‘The Diamond’ with the following rebuttal.

Awesome bro. Now count my bank digits. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 2, 2019

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have a rivalry that stems back from their fight at UFC 178. That night, the Irishman needed just over minute to TKO the Louisiana native.

McGregor has not stepped foot inside the cage since suffering a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival and current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

As for Dustin Poirier, the promotions former interim lightweight title holder is coming off a submission loss to the aforementioned ‘Eagle’ at last month’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com October 3, 2019