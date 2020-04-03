CSAC cancels all combat sporting events for May, UFC loses event

The California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) has canceled all combat sports events for the month of May, creating yet another dilemma for UFC.

While the majority of promotions have already canceled or postponed some of their events across the next few months, the Ultimate Fighting Championship continues to try and push on – despite the overwhelming evidence being that they shouldn’t.

Now, due to these developments, the UFC San Diego event that was set for May 16 will either have to be rearranged, moved somewhere else or canceled altogether.

The CSAC issued the following statement on the matter, as reported by ESPN.

“The Commission didn’t take this decision lightly and understands the potential economic loss to promoters and the industry of combative sports,” the CSAC statement said. “We had to weigh the best interest of our fighters and the community around us.”

While the card had not quite been finalized, the belief was that Dustin Poirier vs Dan Hooker was being targeted as the potential headliner in California. Poirier is coming off of his Lightweight Championship loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, whereas Hooker recently beat Paul Felder in an incredibly close fight.

Both men could’ve used this sort of fight to build an even bigger platform for themselves, but it doesn’t appear as if it’s likely to happen. While some admire the UFC’s desire and determination to push on in the face of great adversity, trying to go ahead with fights could prove to be one of the biggest mistakes Dana White makes as president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Poirier was even keen to step in for Khabib in order to try and save the UFC 249 card, but with each and every passing day, it seems more and more unlikely that we’ll be seeing Tony Ferguson fight anyone on the proposed April 18 date.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.