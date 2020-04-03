Jorge Masvidal offers Ben Askren a job in his creative department, “Funky” responds

Jorge Masvidal may have found a new friend in his former foe, Ben Askren. On Twitter, the “BMF” winner asked his former opponent to join his “creative department”, to which “Funky” responded.

In recent months, Masvidal has been targetting the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. The fighters are expected to collide in the Octagon soon. For the meantime, “Gamebred” has used his time to mock the champion and even accuse him of having “multiple personalities”. This week, he posted a video of Usman that shows “The Nigerian Nightmare” contradicting himself and previously praising the BMF champion.

Askren chimed in on the video on social media.

Beginning was funny Jorge, but the end was shit https://t.co/FW9snnXBiN — Marty Sucks (@Benaskren) April 2, 2020

“[The] beginning was funny Jorge, but the end was sh*t.”

The reason why Askren may not have enjoyed the ending is that it showed his explosive knockout loss to Masvidal that became infamous in 2019. Jorge Masvidal responded to Funky’s tweet

You are so right Ben. I would be honored to bring you in to help with the creative department story book ending #deadass https://t.co/dWfkSwNbQ4 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) April 2, 2020

“You are so right Ben. I would be honored to bring you in to help with the creative department story book ending.”

Ben Askren responded to the request to join the Masvidal team.

Feels like a set up https://t.co/D4Lm3DQmvL — Marty Sucks (@Benaskren) April 2, 2020

“Feels like a set up.”

Ben Askren is right to be wary, as he and Masvidal have not exactly seen eye-to-eye over the years. Yet it appears Askren has already picked his poison and backed Masvidal’s video. The former opponents share a mutual disdain for the welterweight champion. Askren has even gone as far as to change his Twitter name to “Marty Sucks,” a direct jab targeted at Kamaru Usman.

Due to his ongoing hip injury, Askren decided to officially retire from MMA in November 2019. Nevertheless, the former champion has accomplished a long and successful career in the sport. Do you think he should follow a new career path as Jorge Masvidal’s creative director? Let us know in the comments below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/2/2020.