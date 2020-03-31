Dustin Poirier believes he’d ‘beat up’ Tony Ferguson if they fought at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier was interested in fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 but says it is unlikely it will happen.

Ferguson was expected to finally fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title on April 18 at UFC 249. But, on Monday, the champion announced he is stuck in Russia and the event would go on without him. Once that happened, reports came out that Justin Gaethje was offered the scrap, but Poirier said he’s also interested in it as he’s confident he would beat Ferguson.

“Anybody, I’ll fight anybody [on 249]. I think I beat up Tony, man, I really do,” Poirier said on ESPN MMA’s Instagram Live. “The Gaethje fight as well, I’d do a rematch with him.”

Dustin Poirier is expected to fight Dan Hooker in the main event of UFC San Diego on May 16. Yet, “The Diamond” says he doesn’t expect the event to go on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No, I don’t think so man, I really don’t think [the event will happen] I don’t have the feeling. At this point, there is no way to properly prepare. I have my own personal gym here in Louisiana and I can go hit the bags. I have two buddies who I train with there who are social distancing themselves so I kind of trust them to not bring the fungus among us in my gym,” Poirier added. “Other than that, I’m there hitting the bags, rolling with those guys or I’m at my house. I can jog and stuff and get in shape. But, to be fine-tuned for a fight at the highest level I can’t do it. I don’t know what my opponent is doing as well if he is not being able to train. May seems like a push but we will see.”

Poirier believes if the fight happens it will not happen in California and will happen in another state in the US. So, that is why he wanted to fight Ferguson so he could guarantee a paycheque and a fight during this uncertain time.

What do you make of Dustin Poirier saying he would beat up Tony Ferguson if they fought at UFC 249?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/31/2020.