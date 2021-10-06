Cris Cyborg set to defend Bellator women’s featherweight title against Sinead Kavanagh

One of the best women’s fighters of all time, Cris Cyborg is set to defend Bellator the women’s featherweight title against Sinead Kavanagh.

Bellator president Scott Coker revealed the news on the latest edition of The MMA Hour. According to Coker, Cyborg will fight against Kavanagh on November 12. The event will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida, as per Coker.

On paper, this looks like another match that Cyborg should be able to win. Since joining Bellator in 2020, Cyborg has won three straight fights in the promotion over Julia Budd, Arlene Blencowe, and Leslie Smith — all my stoppage. Though she is 36 years old, Cyborg appears to still be in the prime of her career and has been unstoppable so far in Bellator. The former UFC women’s featherweight champion is arguably the most decorated women’s MMA fighter of all time, having won titles in every major promotion that she has been a part of. Against Kavanagh, look for Cyborg to put on another fantastic performance.

An SBG Ireland product, Kavanagh has been in Bellator since 2016 but she is just 4-4 overall during that time period, which is not exactly the record one would assume a title challenger would have. Most figured that Cat Zingano would get the title shot first, but she is currently in a legal battle with Halle Berry over an upcoming film. With few other options to choose from, Bellator decided to go with Kavanagh. She has won her last two fights in a row and those two wins were enough for her to get the shot at Cyborg and her belt.

