Leon Edwards takes aim at Jorge Masvidal’s manager for lying about fight offer

Leon Edwards (18-3 MMA) is looking to secure himself a future fight with either Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman.

The surging welterweight contender, Edwards, has won eight straight fights and is in prime position for a number one contenders bout.

In his most recent effort at July’s UFC event in San Antonio, Leon Edwards scored a dominant decision victory over former lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos.

Following his impressive victory over ‘RDA’, Leon Edwards called for a fight with either Jorge Masvidal or Kamaru Usman next.

The UFC’s current welterweight champion, Usman, was the last man to defeat Edwards – scoring a decision victory in December of 2015.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal and ‘Rocky’ had an infamous backstage altercation at UFC London, which resulted in ‘Gamebred’ throwing punches at the Birmingham native.

After Colby Covington defeated Robbie Lawler last weekend at UFC Newark, Dana White confirmed that ‘Chaos’ would be receiving the next title shot against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’.

With a rematch with Usman off the table, at least for now, Leon Edwards is now set on getting some revenge against Masvidal.

UFC President Dana White seemed onboard with the idea of a Jorge Masvidal vs. Leon Edwards grudge match, but ‘Gamebred’s’ team allegedly turned down the fight offer.

When that news surfaced, Masvidal’s manager Abe Kawa took to Twitter where he denied that ‘Gamebred’ had received any offers.

“Fake News, we were never offered a fight with Leon as we already negotiated a title shot after the Askren win. This is a desperate attempt. Yes Jorge’s next fight is for the title. As for “demands” it can’t be a demand if it was already agreed to before he fought Askren. Thanks.”

Kawa’s tweet obviously did not sit well with Leon Edwards, as ‘Rocky’ proceeded to fire back with the following.

“Shut your lying mouth you fat fuck. stop trying to protect your boy and stop your desperate attempts to be tough on twitter your quiet as a mouse in person.”

