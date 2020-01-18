Crash Test Cowboy: Donald Cerrone has suffered numerous injuries

Donald Cerrone will square off with Conor McGregor in the headliner of tonight’s UFC 246 event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

’Cowboy’ will be looking to rebound this evening, this after suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Prior to the skid, Cerrone had put together a three fight win streak which included victories over Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

The most winningest fighter in UFC history has been through a lot headed into his “red panty night” scrap with the Irishman.

As showcased by ESPN MMA below, Donald Cerrone has suffered a plethora of injuries during his career, many of which occurred outside of fighting!

Cowboy isn't afraid to put his body at risk for both thrills and glory #UFC246 (via @RyanHockensmith) 📰 https://t.co/ha1nZpzslW pic.twitter.com/mS4EKsiKYM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 18, 2020

– Broken nose fighting Tony Ferguson at UFC 238

– Twenty-four broken ribs

– Twelve feet of intestine lost (ATV accident, was temporarily pronounced dead)

– Broken Feet (Cerrone has broken bones in his feet on forty different occasions)

– Cauliflower Ears (15 years of grappling)

– Split both lips

– Broken Hands (Donald Cerrone has broken both of his hands at least half a dozen times each)

Cerrone will now meet former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in tonight’s UFC 246 main event.

‘Mystic Mac’ will also enter UFC 246 looking to rebound, this after suffering a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

While many believe that McGregor will prove to much for ‘Cowboy’, not everyone is writing Cerrone off. Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell is more than confident in Cerrone’s abilities (see that here).

Who are you picking to win tonight’s highly anticipated pay-per-view headliner between Donald Cerrone and Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments section below PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com January 18, 2020

Stay glued to this site for all of your mixed martial arts news!