Former UFC champion Chuck Liddell shares his take on McGregor vs Cerrone

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has shared his prediction for tonight’s UFC 246: McGregor vs Cerrone main event.

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone will square off in a welterweight bout this event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout will mark the first time that McGregor has stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October of 2018.

Prior to the setback, the Irish star had put together back-to-back wins over Nate Diaz and Eddie Alvarez respectively.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone will be looking to snap a two fight losing skid when he meets McGregor this evening. ‘Cowboy’ is coming off TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his two most recent efforts.

Despite his recent struggles, former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Chuck Liddell is picking Cerrone to defeat McGregor tonight at UFC 246.

“I think if ‘Cowboy’ can come out and convince him he’s going to take him down, get after him, and get him guessing whether or not they’re going to go up or down, I think ‘Cowboy’ can do it,” Liddell said to TMZ Sports. “If he lets Conor get comfortable out there and firing at will he might run into trouble.”

Liddell continued to discuss McGregor vs Cerrone:

“He’s always going to be tough. He’s always going to be a tough striker,” Liddel said of the Irishman. “But people have that question whether or not he’s been struggling with some issues lately. Is he really back? As strong as he was? I’m a big fan of ‘Cowboy.’ I’m hoping he comes out with the win.”

