Cory Sandhagen reveals UFC has brought TJ Dillashaw matchup to him: “Hopefully that happens”

Cory Sandhagen is interested in fighting TJ Dillashaw.

After Sandhagen scored a highlight-reel flying knee KO win over Frankie Edgar, he called for a title shot against the winner of Petr Yan vs Aljamain Sterling this weekend. However, Yan has made it clear he wants TJ Dillashaw next, but according to Sandhagen, he has been approached about fighting the former champ and is interested in the fight.

“Not so much disrespected, I think it goes to show maybe a little bit of his character. Letting someone come back after such a suspension like that,” Sandhagen said on the UFC’s official weigh-in show. “It doesn’t make a lot of sense to me but that is his way of doing things and that is completely okay with me. I know that Dana yesterday was talking about how they are trying to set up a number one contender spot with TJ Dillashaw. That fight has been brought up to me, so hopefully, that happens or we see what the champ is asking for after that.”

Cory Sandhagen further cemented the fact the UFC has brought the fight up to him and there is some truth that the UFC wants Dillashaw in a number one contender fight.

“I know some of the truth behind it. It has been brought up to me,” Sandhagen added.

Cory Sandhagen, as mentioned, is coming off the 28-second flying knee KO over Edgar. It was his second straight win after he knocked out Marlon Moraes to get back into the win column after being submitted to Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250.

TJ Dillashaw, meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a 32-second TKO loss to Henry Cejudo in January of 2019 for the flyweight title. After the fight, he was suspended by USADA and since the suspension, has made it clear he plans on getting his bantamweight title back. If he can beat Sandhagen, he would likely fight for the title later this year.

Who do you think will win, Cory Sandhagen or TJ Dillashaw?