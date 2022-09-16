Cory Sandhagen explains why he doesn’t mind fighting down in the ranks to face Song Yadong: “He brings a danger that it’s easy for me to wake up for”

Cory Sandhagen didn’t expect to be fighting Song Yadong but he is excited about the matchup.

Sandhagen has not fought since last October when he suffered a decision loss to Petr Yan for the interim bantamweight title. After the loss, he wanted some time off and will now headline UFC Vegas 60 on Saturday against Song Yadong. Although it’s not the fight he expected, Sandhagen believes Yadong is a tough challenge and that is why he’s so excited about the fight.

“The rankings are just for people to understand the guys that are fighting better because there are a lot of fighters in the UFC, and when they have a certain number next to them, it gives them a level of importance that they may or may not be qualified for. But I think Song is definitely a top-10 guy,” Sandhagen said at UFC Vegas 60 media day. “I think he’s a very good fighter, I think he’s beat some really good guys before, and that’s why I’m willing to fight him. I do think he’s good, and he brings a danger that it’s easy for me to wake up for and get up in the mornings.”

Song Yadong has proven he is a tough challenge for anyone as he’s riding a three-fight winning streak and coming off a KO win over Marlon Moraes. He also has a win over Marlon Vera which is why Sandhagen thinks he is legit. Yet, if Sandhagen can get past the 24-year-old, he believes he could be fighting for the title again sooner rather than later.

Cory Sandhagen, as mentioned, is coming off the loss to Yan and before that, dropped a controversial decision to TJ Dillashaw. He’s just 2-3 in his last five with his other loss coming by an 88-second submission loss to Aljamain Sterling while his wins are over Frankie Edgar and Moraes.

